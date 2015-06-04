India, China interested in buying Russia&#39;s new tanks Armata - media

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - India, China and Southeast Asia countries have shown interests to new Russian armoured vehicles demonstrated during the Victory Parade on May 9, Russian president's aide for military technical cooperation Vladimir Kozhin said in an interview with the Izvestia daily published on Thursday.

According to Kozhin, Russia's traditional partners are interested in buying infantry combat vehicles and Armata tanks. "Interest has been demonstrated. The weapons are new and expensive. For the most part, by our traditional partners: India, China and Southeast Asia," he said.

He said that the new weapons demonstrated at the parade would be first supplied to the Russian army and only in perspective would be sold to foreign states. So far, Russia is selling weapons under current orders.

In a military parade on Moscow's Red Square on May 9, the Russian military displayed a variety of armored cars, including the Tiger and the Typhoon vehicles, and newest means of transportation for the Airborne Troops, infantry combat vehicles BMD-4M.

The tank section of the march-past featured the T90A tanks and a new arrival in the field, the Armata tank that has an entirely new multirole platform, which the manufacturer, the world-famous Uralvagonzavod corporation plans to use for a long range of other army vehicles.

The newspaper cites experts as saying that it would be possible to speak about commercial lots only in a span of three years, Kazinform refers to TASS.