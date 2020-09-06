  • kz
    India crosses 4 million Covid-19 infections with record daily jump

    13:13, 06 September 2020
    NEW DELHI. KAZINFORM India's Covid-19 caseload saw a new record jump of nearly 86,500 fresh infections on Saturday, taking its overall tally well past the 4-million mark and making it the third country with that grim distinction after the United States and Brazil.

    India has now recorded a total of 4.02 million Covid-19 cases, which include 69,561 deaths due to the virus, according to a Johns Hopkins University tally, adding 86,432 new infections and 1,089 fatalities in the last 24 hours since Friday morning, EFE-EPA reports.


    World News Coronavirus
