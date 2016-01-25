India, France ink 13 pacts

NEW DELHI. KAZINFORM - India and France Monday inked 13 pacts after visiting French President Francois Hollande and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held luncheon talks in Delhi.

Addressing a joint press conference at the iconic Hyderabad House in the national capital, the two leaders announced that the 13 agreements have been signed between the two countries.

The agreements have been signed in areas of nuclear enegry, space cooperation, including the launch of satellite for climate research, renewable energy and global solar energy.

"France is our most trusted strategic partner," Modi said, after he and the French president witnessed the signing of the deals and exchange of documents between officials of both sides.

On terrorism, he said, "Paris to Pathankot are challenges for us. Terrorism is against humanity. To fight this, we have to unite."

Modi also invited French businessmen to invest in India. "India and France are committed to a secure and successful future," he said.

On his part, the French president hailed the bilateral meeting as "a new chapter in our strategic partnership which was launched in 1988."

The French president arrived in India on Sunday for a three-day tour, during which he will also witness India's Republic Day parade Tuesday as the chief guest.

