  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    India: Half-a-billion dollars of heroin seized

    15:25, 31 July 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM India's navy has seized a ship carrying about 1,500 kg of heroin worth 35 billion rupees (US$ 550 million) in what it says was its biggest ever drugs haul, WAM reports.

    The vessel, which was operating under the name MV Henry under the Panamanian flag, was intercepted off the Gujarat coast near the city of Porbandar on Sunday, said S Paramesh, Deputy Director-General of the Indian Coast Guard.

    The eight crew members aboard, all of whom were identified as Indian nationals, are now under investigation.

     

    Tags:
    Combating drugs World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!