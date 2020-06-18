India, Ireland, Mexico, Norway elected UNSC non-permanent members for 2021-2022

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM - India, Ireland, Mexico, and Norway will be non-permanent members of the United Nations Security Council in 2021-2022, as follows from the results of Wednesday’s voting at the United Nations General Assembly.

Ireland scored 128 votes, Norway - 130 votes, Mexico - 187 votes, and India - 184 votes.

Africa’s delegate will be elected in the runoff voting as neither Kenya nor Djibouti won the necessary number of votes.

Along with the five permanent members, namely Russia, the United Kingdom, China, the United States, and France, the United Nations Security Council has ten non-permanent members, with five of them being rotated every year. Unlike the five permanent members, they have no right to veto.

The newly elected members will replace Belgium, Germany, the Dominican Republic, Indonesia, and South Africa, while Vietnam, Niger, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Tunisia, and Estonia will continue for the second year.

Source: TASS