India launched Kazakhstan satellite Al-Farabi-1

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) successfully launched "Al-Farabi-1", a 1.7 kg Technology Demonstrator Nano Satellite built by Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, Almaty along with 103 other satellites using Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C37) from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota on 15th February, 2017 at 0928 hrs, Indian Embassy press service has informed.

With this launch, ISRO has set a world record of launching the largest number of satellites in a single mission surpassing the last record set by Russia by launching 37 satellites in 2014.

India's 714-kg Cartosat-2 was the primary satellite for the launch. Of the 103 co-passenger satellites, two are from India and others belong to Israel (1), Kazakhstan (1), The Netherlands (1), Switzerland (1), United Arab Emirates (1) and United States of America (96).

The total weight of all the 104 satellites carried on-board PSLV-C37 was 1378 kg. After a flight of 16 minutes and 48 seconds, the satellites achieved a polar Sun Synchronous Orbit of 506 km inclined at an angle of 97.46 degree to the equator, and in the succeeding 12 minutes, all the 104 satellites successfully separated from the PSLV in a pre-determined sequence.

India and Kazakhstan signed an MOU on cooperation in the field of space activities in January, 2009. The successful launch of Kazakhstani Nano Satellite will pave the way for further cooperation in the field of space between the two countries.

