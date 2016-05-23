India Launches first country&#39;s reusable carrier rocket

NEW DELHI. KAZINFORM - India successfully launched on Monday its first-ever reusable carrier rocket, local media reported Monday.

The NDTV broadcaster reported that Re-Usable Launch Vehicle - Technology Demonstrator (RLV-TD) was launched from the island of Sriharikota located in the southeastern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh.

According to the broadcaster, this is the first launch of a spacecraft conducted by the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) that will be brought back to land on a special runway in the Bay of Bengal.

India is actively developing new industries, such as space exploration and information technologies. New Delhi possesses a number of scientific, communication and navigation satellites. India, along with Russia, Japan, the United States and the European Space Agency, has its own space observatory project.

