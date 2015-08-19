India officially confirms its participation in EXPO 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On August 17-19, 2015 Kazakhstan's delegation led by Rapil Zhoshybayev, Commissioner of the International Specialized Exhibition EXPO 2017, First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, visited India, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh MFA's press service.

During the visit R. Zhoshybayev met with the leadership of the Indian Ministries of External Affairs, Commerce and Industry, Tourism, India Trade Promotion Organization (ITPO), Association of Tour Operators, as well as high representatives of the Confederation of Indian Industry and leading Indian companies in the field of renewable energy in Bangalore. During the meeting with Ms. Sujata Mehta, Secretary of the Indian Ministry of External Affairs, they discussed the current state and prospects of cooperation between the two countries, the outcomes of the July visit of the Prime Minister of India to Kazakhstan, New Delhi's participation in the EXPO 2017, as well as prospects for enhancing mutually beneficial relations. Upon the outcomes of the meeting, India officially confirmed its participation in the EXPO 2017. S. Mehta assured that India will be well-represented at the Exhibition and asked to allocate the pavilion with the maximum area. In turn, R. Zhoshybayev noted that the participation of India in the International Exhibition in Astana will give a new impetus to strengthening of the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and India, and will open new horizons for cooperation, in particular, in green energy. The Kazakh side and the Secretary of the Indian Ministry of Tourism Narendra Kumar Sinha discussed further development of cooperation in tourism, facilitation of visa regime, organization of the Indian Culture Days in Kazakhstan in 2017 and a possibility to open a direct flight between the two capitals. The sides also discussed implementation of joint projects and promotion of tourism capacity of Kazakhstan in India. At the Ministry of Commerce and Industry of India the sides discussed bilateral trade-economic relations, prospects of cooperation in green energy and interaction between the respective state agencies and companies of the two countries regarding the participation in the exhibition. Within the visit to India, Kazakhstan made a special presentation of the EXPO 2017 for the leadership of the trade and industry promotion organisation, which is responsible for India's participation in the upcoming exhibition in Astana, members of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry and the Confederation of Indian Industry. At the presentation they discussed the terms of participation in the EXPO 2017, location of the pavilion and other technical issues. Upon the results of negotiations, the Indian side expressed willingness to sign an agreement on the participation in the EXPO 2017 during the visit of the Commissioner of the Indian National Section to Kazakhstan in September 2015. During the meeting with the leading tourism agencies, the major Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO) and the «NC» Astana EXPO-2017» JSC signed a Memorandum for cooperation in tourism. On August 19, Kazakhstan's delegation visited Bangalore - Indian Silicon Valley - which is the largest industrial center in India. During the visits to technology parks and scientific institutes in the Silicon Valley of the country there were made presentations on the preparations for the exhibition in Astana. Indian scientists expressed willingness to present their best developments and technologies in renewable and alternative energy sources at the EXPO 2017.