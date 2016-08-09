India plans to transfer pharmaceutical technologies to Belarus

MINSK. KAZINFORM - India is going to transfer technologies to Belarus and organize joint production within the framework of the pharmaceutical cooperation with Belarus, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of India to Belarus Pankaj Saxena told a press conference dedicated to the national holiday of this country, BelTA informs.

The head of the Indian diplomatic mission said that pharmaceutics is a very promising area of cooperation with Belarus. In his words, several enterprises have established joint pharmaceutical companies with Belarus. "Our goal is not only to supply substances, we are also planning to transfer technologies to Belarus and organize new production facilities here," the Ambassador said.

He emphasized that the participation of Belarus in international trade fairs in India is very important for the Belarusian-Indian economic cooperation. According to him, in November Belarus is going to take part in one of such expositions in New Delhi.



Ambassador Pankaj Saxena also spoke about the cooperation in defense science and technology with Belarus, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.