India ready for practical cooperation with EEU

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - India is ready for practical cooperation with the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU), says Indian Ambassador to Russia Pankaj Saran, Kazinform has learnt from RIA Novosti.

"We have prepared a report of the joint study group on possible free trade agreement between India and the EEU. This is a very important step. Presently, India and the EEU are negotiating further steps that should be taken in the light of this report. It will also promote trade facilitation between our countries and other EEU member states," the Indian ambassador said.



He noted that India ‘has maintained contacts with the Eurasian Union for a long time', held consultations and exchanged delegations. "Right now we are ready to move forward to practical cooperation with the Eurasian Union... The report is a good starting point for further steps. It will determine the frameworks of our future economic cooperation in the sphere of investment and trade," the diplomat added.