India revokes passport of Vijay Mallya who fled to London owing $1.3bn

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - India has revoked the passport of a flamboyant Indian businessman accused of fleeing to London in March while owing more than a billion dollars to Indian banks.

External affairs ministry spokesman Vikas Swarup said the decision to revoke Vijay Mallya's passport was taken considering the evidence gathered by India's Enforcement Directorate, which has been investigating the tycoon's massive debts.

The ministry was also consulting legal experts on seeking Mallya's deportation from the UK to face charges of money laundering and financial irregularities.

The opposition Congress party has accused the government of letting Mallya flee India while being pursued by banks for debts totalling $1.3bn. The government denies the charge.

India's finance minister, Arun Jaitley, defended Mallya's departure, saying the banks had not initiated the legal process to prevent him from leaving by the time he boarded the flight out of India.

The Enforcement Directorate told the government that Mallya was not cooperating with the investigators, after he ignored three dates when he was summoned to give evidence.

The government last week suspended the businessman's passport, after giving him a week to explain why his passport should not be revoked.

The government was committed to bringing Mallya back to India to face justice and was "considering steps for Mallya's deportation [from the UK]," Swarup told reporters on Friday.

Mallya was once hailed as India's Richard Branson for his investments in a brewing and drinks company, an airline, a Formula One team and an Indian Premier League cricket club.

His downfall was triggered by the failure of Kingfisher Airlines, which he launched in 2005. The Indian government in 2012 suspended the license of the airline after it failed to pay pilots and engineers for months.

Mallya ceded management control of his flagship United Spirits Limited to global beverages company Diageo. Diageo's agreement last month to pay Mallya $75m in exchange for his resignation as chairman of USL prompted a legal push by competing creditors, who say they should have the first claim to that money.

Mallya is famous for a flashy lifestyle and lavish parties attended by fashion models, Bollywood movie stars and cricket players.

Source: The Guardian.com