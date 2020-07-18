India's Covid-19 cases pass 1 million amid alarming rise in virus spread

NEW DELHI. KAZINFORM - The number of coronavirus cases in India passed a grim milestone of one-million mark on Friday after nearly 35,000 fresh infections, its biggest single-day spike so far, according to the health ministry data.

The data put the total number of cases recorded in the country at 1,003,832 with 25,602 deaths, including over 680 fatalities since Thursday morning, which is also a new daily record since the first case was detected on Jan. 30 in the southern state of Kerala.

Source: EFE