India's Covid-19 death toll crosses 50,000-mark

NEW DELHI. KAZINFORM India's Covid-19 death toll crossed 50,000 on Monday while the number of coronavirus infections continues to surge and has gone past 2.6 million in a country of over 1.3 billion people.

According to the latest data by the government, the country registered 941 coronavirus deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of deaths to 50,921 since the first case of the disease was detected in late January, EFE-EPA reports.