India's COVID-19 tally moves up to 3,167,323, death toll at 58,390

NEW DELHI. KAZINFORM - The total number of COVID-19 cases in India surged to 3,167,323, while the death toll reached 58,390, showed the latest data released by the health ministry on Tuesday, Xinhua reports.

As many as 60,975 new cases and 848 deaths were recorded during the past 24 hours across the country.

There are 704,348 active cases in the country, while 2,404,585 have been cured and discharged from hospitals, added the ministry data.

Till Monday a total of 36,827,520 samples have been tested, with 925,383 samples tested on Monday alone. Over the past several weeks the country's federal government has focused on ramping up samples testing.

The central government has adopted a policy of testing aggressively, tracking comprehensively and treating efficiently