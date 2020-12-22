India's COVID-19 tally rises to 10,075,116, death toll reaches 146,111

NEW DELHI. KAZINFORM India's COVID-19 tally rose to 10,075,116 on Tuesday as 19,556 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours, said the latest data from the federal health ministry.

According to the data, the death toll mounted to 146,111 with 301 new deaths, Xinhua reports.

There are still 292,518 active cases in the country, while 9,636,487 people have been discharged from hospitals after medical treatment.

Meanwhile, the federal government has ramped up COVID-19 testing facilities across the country, as more than 160 million tests have been conducted.

As many as 163,170,557 tests have been conducted till Monday, out of which 1,072,228 tests were conducted on Monday alone, said the latest data issued by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Tuesday.

Delhi has been one of the most affected places in the country. A total of 803 new cases and 27 deaths were registered in the national capital through Monday.

So far 10,304 people have died in the national capital due to COVID-19, confirmed Delhi's health department.