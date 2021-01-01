India's COVID-19 tally rises to 10,286,709

NEW DELHI. KAZINFORM - India's COVID-19 tally rose to 10,286,709 on Friday as 20,035 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours, said the latest data from the health ministry, Xinhua reports.

According to the data, the death toll mounted to 148,994 as 256 COVID-19 patients died since Thursday morning.

There are still 254,254 active cases in the country, while 9,883,461 people have been discharged from hospitals after medical treatment.

As many as 173,111,694 tests have been conducted across the country till Thursday, out of which 1,062,420 tests were conducted on Thursday alone, said the latest data issued by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Friday.

Delhi has been one of the most COVID-19 affected places in the country. As many as 574 new cases and 13 deaths were registered in the national capital on Thursday.

So far 10,536 people have died in Delhi due to COVID-19, according to Delhi's health department.



