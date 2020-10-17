India's COVID-19 tally rises to 7,370,468, death toll 112,161

NEW DELHI. KAZINFORM India's COVID-19 tally reached 7,370,468 and death toll 112,161 on Friday, as 63,371 new cases and 895 deaths were reported over the past 24 hours across the country, said the latest data released by the federal health ministry.

Still there are 804,528 active cases in the country, while 6,453,779 people have been successfully cured and discharged, Xinhua reports.





Indian government's focus has been on ramping up COVID-19 testing facilities across the length and breadth of the country. Till Thursday a total of 92,254,927 COVID-19 tests had been conducted, out of which 1,028,622 tests were conducted on Thursday alone, revealed the data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

On Thursday cinema halls, theaters and swimming pools were reopened in the country after nearly seven months, amid strict COVID-19 restrictions including social distancing and regular sanitisation drives.

India's COVID-19 graph has been sliding downwards over the past few days, as new cases have fallen to below-70,000 per day.