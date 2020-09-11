  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    India sees record surge of over 95,000 Covid-19 cases, vaccine trials halted

    15:37, 11 September 2020
    Photo: None
    NEW DELHI. KAZINFORM India on Thursday reported a new record jump of 95,735 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the country's total caseload to nearly 4.5 million.

    The country's vaccine developer has halted clinical trials for a potential coronavirus vaccine, days after a responder showed an unexplained adverse effect, dashing any immediate hopes of developing a drug against the disease in India, the second worst-hit country in terms of the number of Covid-19 infected people, EFE-EPA reports.


    Tags:
    World News Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!