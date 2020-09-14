India sees rising number of new COVID-19 cases, recoveries

NEW DELHI. KAZINFORM While India is witnessing a steep rise in the number of new COVID-19 cases every day, with daily new infections of around 90,000 in the past week, the country is also seeing a growing recovery rate, said the federal health ministry on Monday.

A total of 77,512 patients have been discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, bringing the total recovered cases to 3,780,107 while active cases across the country are 986,598. The recovery rate has touched 78 percent, according to the ministry, Xinhua reports.

«The gap between the recovered cases and the active cases is consistently increasing. This has touched nearly 2.8 million today,» said an official statement by the federal health ministry.

More than 60 percent of the active cases are concentrated in five states, namely Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. «These states are also reporting 60 percent of the total recovered cases,» added the statement.

A total of 92,071 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the past 24 hours in the country. The state of Maharashtra continues to take up the highest number of COVID-19 cases per day.

In the last 24 hours Maharashtra has reported more than 22,000 new cases, while the southern state of Andhra Pradesh reported more than 9,800 new cases.