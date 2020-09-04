  • kz
    India set to overtake Brazil as 2nd worst-hit country by Covid-19

    12:36, 04 September 2020
    NEW DELHI. KAZINFORM India's Covid-19 cases saw a record surge of nearly 84,000 fresh infections on Thursday, taking its overall tally well past 3.8 million to come closer to edging out Brazil as the world’s second worst-hit country by the pandemic.

    The second-most populous country in the world recorded 83,883 fresh cases and 1,043 deaths in the last 24 hours from Wednesday morning, according to the federal health ministry data, EFE-EPA reports.


    World News Coronavirus
