    India Successfully Puts Eight Satellites Into Orbit

    15:08, 26 September 2016
    Photo: None
    NEW DELHI. KAZINFORM Indian rocket PSLV on Monday successfully put eight satellites from four countries into orbit, Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) said in a statement.

    According to the ISRO, the satellites launched by the PSLV include Algeria's ALSAT-1B, ALSAT-2B, ALSAT-1N, Canadian NLS-19 and US Pathfinder-1, as well as three Indian satellites. "India's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle, in its thirty-seventh flight (PSLV-C35), launches the 371 kg SCATSAT-1 for weather related studies and seven co-passenger satellites into polar Sun Synchronous Orbit (SSO)," the statement said. The PSLV-C35 mission was launched from the First Launch Pad of Satish Dhawan Space Centre on India's Sriharikota island, the ISRO said.

    Photo:© AFP 2016/ HO / ISRO



    Source: Sputniknews 

    Technology World News
