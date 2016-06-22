  • kz
    India successfully puts record 20 satellites into orbit - space agency

    14:14, 22 June 2016
    NEW DELHI. KAZINFORM - India has launched a record 20 satellites from its Satish Dhawan space center on the Sriharikota island off eastern coast, the national space agency said early Wednesday.

    The Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle C-34 carried India's latest earth observation Cartosat-2 satellite along with US, German, Canadian and Indonesian satellites, as well as two satellites made by Indian students, Sputniknews.com reports.

    Kiran Kumar, head of the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), congratulated all the scientists associated with the project on the successful launch.

    "I would like to congratulate the ISRO team for the successful launch of PSLV C-34. All the five stages have been successful," Kumar said.
    ndian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated ISRO, saying that it "continues to break new barriers."

    According to the Indian leader, over the years, his country has developed "expertise and capability to help other nations in their space initiatives."

    President Pranab Mukherjee also congratulated the ISRO scientists on the successful launch.

