India test fires quick reaction surface-to-air short range missile

India on Monday successfully test-fired its indigenously developed quick reaction surface-to-air short range missile, officials said.

The sophisticated missile with a strike range of 25 to 30 km, was test-fired at about 11:25 a.m. local time from a truck-mounted canister launcher from the Integrated Test Range at Chandipur in eastern state of Odisha.

"Designed to be a quick reaction missile, it is capable of engaging multiple targets and involves an all-weather weapon system capable of tracking and firing," the state-run broadcaster All India Radio (AIR) said.

"It was the second developmental trial of the state-of-the-art missile with an aerial target."

The missile has been developed by India's Defense Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

India's Defense Minister Arun Jaitley congratulated DRDO for the test.

"Congratulations to DRDO for successfully test firing Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile. This will add to India's defence capabilities," Jaitley said. "Successful flight test of quick reaction surface to air missile paves way for complete indigenization of surface to air missile domain."