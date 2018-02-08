India ties score with Kazakh squad in Fed Cup

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The second match of Day 2 of the 2018 Fed Cup saw India even the score vs Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Ankita Raina (№253) demonstrated incredible performance by eliminating world №81 in a three-set match 6-3, 1-6, 6-4.



Raina brought her team a much needed point after Kazakh Zarina Diyas outclassed another Indian Karman Kaur Thandi in the first rubber.



The fate of the Kazakhstan vs India Fed Cup encounter will be decided in the doubles match. Kazakh tandem Gozal Ainitdinova and Zhibek Kulambayeva will face off with Ankita Raina and Prarthana Thombare.