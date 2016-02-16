India to attend EXPO 2017 - MFA

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A Kazakh delegation headed by First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, EXPO 2017 Commissioner Rapil Zhoshybayev paid a visit to the Republic of India on February 12, 2016.

In New Delhi, Zhoshybayev held meetings with Additional Secretary of External Affairs of India Ajay Gondane, Chairman of the India Trade Promotion Organisation and Commissioner of the Indian National Section in EXPO 2017 L. Goyal and representatives of Indian business circles.

At the Ministry of External Affairs, the sides discussed the state and prospects of bilateral cooperation in all areas. Zhoshybayev presented a letter of appreciation on behalf of President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev addressed to President of India Pranab Kumar Mukherjee for the support of Kazakhstan’s bid to secure a seat as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for 2017-2018.

During the meeting, the sides discussed simplification of a visa regime for tourists and business people taking into account the forthcoming EXPO 2017. In order to create favorable conditions for developing long-term collaboration in tourism, it was proposed to consider possible signing of an inter-agency document on mutual simplification of group tours for citizens of Kazakhstan and India based on the example of the singed Memorandum (ADS Agreement) between Kazakhstan and China.

At the meeting with the Indian EXPO Commissioner, the sides exchanged views on further cooperation within EXPO 2017 and discussed technical terms of participation in the event. Goyal noted that India is willing to demonstrate innovations in the sphere of green energy. According to the International Renewable Energy Agency, India is among 10 leading states generating alternative energy. The country set a task of increasing renewable energy capacity five times to reach 175,000MW by 2022.

Following the results of the meeting, Zhoshybayev and Goyal signed the Agreement on Participation of India in EXPO 2017. Thus, 74 states and 14 international organizations have officially confirmed their participation in EXPO 2017.

In addition, during the visit, a presentation of EXPO 2017 and investment projects of the East Kazakhstan Region was organized for representatives of major Indian companies on the initiative of the Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Embassy of Kazakhstan.

