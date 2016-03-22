India to hold BRICS summit in October in Goa

NEW DELHI. KAZINFORM India's External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Tuesday said the upcoming BRICS summit will be held in its western state of Goa in October.

"The 8th BRICS summit would be organised in Goa on 15-16 October this year," Swaraj said.

A statement issued by India's foreign ministry said India assumed BRICS chairmanship from the Russian Federation for the year 2016.

"Over fifty meetings and events, at the ministerial, senior officials, working groups, technical, and track-II levels, are proposed to be organised during India's BRICS chairmanship through the year," the statement said.

Swaraj unveiled the BRICS logo for the duration of India's BRICS chairmanship and launched India's BRICS website.

The last BRICS summit was held in the Russian city of Ufa in July 2015.

BRICS is an association of five countries - Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

Source: Xinhua