India to put 12 US satellites into space in 2016-17

DELHI. KAZINFORM - India will launch 25 foreign satellites in 2016-17 using the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV). While 12 of these belong to the US, the remaining 13 belong to six countries - Germany, Canada, Algeria, Japan, Indonesia and Malaysia, reports Times of India.

Sharing these facts in response to a question in Rajya Sabha, minister of state Jitendra Singh on Thursday said, "The PSLV with its string of successful flights has emerged as one of the most reliable launch vehicles in the world. Till date, 57 foreign satellites from 21 countries have been succefully launched on-board PSLV, under the commercial arrangement between Antrix Corporation Limited and foreign clients."

Under the agreement signed between foreign clients and Antrix, the commercial arm of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), India will launch three satellites each of Algeria and Canada, four of Germany, one each of Indonesia, Malaysia and Japan and 12 of the United States in 2016-17.

In the last three years, from January 2013 till December 2015, the Indian Space Research Organisation launched 28 foreign satellites belonging to nine countries. During this period, it launched seven satellites of Singapore, six of the United Kingdom, five of Canada, four of the US, two of Austria and one each of Denmark, France, Germany and Indonesia.

Singh said, "Antrix has earned revenue of 80.6 million euros through launch of these 28 international customer satellites."

