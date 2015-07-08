India to support Kazakhstan&#39;s bid to become UNSC non-permanent member

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - India will support Kazakhstan's bid to become a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, President Nursultan Nazarbayev stated after the bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Astana on Wednesday.

"Both Kazakhstan and India shared common stance on international and regional problems. India fully supports Kazakhstan's bid to sit on the UN Security Council as a non-permanent member in 2017-2018. Astana also supports India's aspiration to become a permanent member of the Security Council," President Nazarbayev said. The Head of State stressed that India plays a key role in strengthening of the security architecture in the region and beyond. Besides, Nursultan Nazarbayev welcomed India's readiness to participate in the upcoming EXPO 2017 in Astana. "There are no problems between Kazakhstan and India, neither economic, nor political ones. We are open to cooperation and mutual understanding," the Kazakh leader added.