India unveils lecture hall at Kazakh Defense University

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A lecture hall of military art of the Armed Forces of the Republic of India has been unveiled in Astana today, Kazinform has learnt from the Ministry of Defense of Kazakhstan.

The opening ceremony of the lecture hall was held at the National Defense University named after the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - Leader of the Nation.



Indian army chief General Bipin Rawat and Vice Minister of Defense of Kazakhstan lieutenant general Talgat Mukhtarov were honored to open the lecture hall.







The lecture hall is equipped with multimedia complex and has everything in place to offer students of the university new approach to teaching and learning, make it more intensive and creative both for students and teachers.







Lieutenant general Mukhtarov believes that the lecture hall will be a great platform to hold international seminars, workshops, lectures and negotiations. In his words, it will also help strengthen defense cooperation between Astana and New Delhi.







As a reminder, the National Defense University also has lectures halls of the People's Republic of China, the United States and the Republic of Turkey.