Indian ambassador visits Atyrau region

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - Akim (governor) of Atyrau region Nurlan Nogayev met with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of India Prabhat Kumar this week, Kazinform reports.

"Presently two-way trade between Atyrau region and India amounts to $547 million. There are 20 companies with India capital functioning in the region. President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev pays utmost attention to attracting investments into all spheres of the country's economy.

Given this factor, we have everything in place to increase capital investments by foreign investors," governor Nogayev said at the meeting.



Mr. Nogayev stressed that investors praise favorable investment climate of the region and the fact that local authorities are ready to provide foreign companies favorable conditions to develop co-production.



Ambassador Kumar revealed that he had visited the cities of Almaty and Shymkent before coming to Atyrau.



He said his ultimate goal is to develop amicable relations between Kazakhstan and India, in which economic cooperation plays an important role. There are over 200 companies in Kazakhstan with Indian capital. Meetings with potential investors both from Kazakh and India sides are on the agenda of the visit, he added.