Indian businessmen interested in opening Ayurvedic center in Belarus

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Indian businessmen are interested in opening an Ayurvedic center in Belarus and inviting specialists from India, BelTA learnt in the National Center for Marketing and Price Study (NCMPS).

Prospects for development of trade and economic cooperation between Belarus and India, and the terms of implementation of joint projects were discussed during a recent meeting between NCMPS Acting Director Alexander Zapolsky and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of India to Belarus Pankaj Saxena.

The Ambassador got acquainted with the work of the coordinating bureau for the development of bilateral cooperation between Belarus and India set up at the National Center for Marketing and Price Study in May this year.



It was noted that the level of mutual trade between the two countries does not match the existing potential. "The two parties believe that the list of commodities supplied to the markets of the two countries could be greatly expanded. It was noted that Indian business is greatly interested in the Belarusian market," the center said.



Belarus will arrange a national expo at the 36th Indian International Trade Fair in New Delhi in November 2016, which will also contribute to the development of bilateral relations, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.