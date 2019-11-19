  • kz
    Indian Fest to host 3 Iranian films

    22:29, 19 November 2019
    TEHRAN. KAZINFORM – Three Iranian cinematic works are to be screened at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in the coming days, IRNA reports.

    Iranian feature movies ‘6.5 Per Meter’ directed by Saeed Roustaee and ‘The Warden’ directed by Nima Javidi are to be screened at the festival.

    Also, the movie ‘Old Men Never Die’ directed by Reza Jamali to be screened at the event.

    The 50th edition of the festival is slated to be held in Goa of India during November 20-28.

    World News
