Indian investments for food park project in Grodno Oblast

SKIDEL. KAZINFORM - Plans have been made to create a food park in Grodno Oblast with assistance of Indian investments. The relevant statement was made by Chairman of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of Belarus Mikhail Myasnikovich as he visited OAO Agrokombinat Skidelsky on 22 July, BelTA has learned.

Mikhail Myasnikovich said: "Today our work is closely intertwined with lobbying Belarusian interests on third-country markets. Although Russia is still a priority direction for export, our niche is getting smaller due to growing output over there. This is why it is necessary to find new target markets." The head of the upper chamber of the Belarus parliament stressed that vigorous work is in progress to develop the Indian vector.



"Very good relations have been established with India. There are many interesting projects. Today we are going to discuss the proposal of Indian companies to set up a food park in the region with Grodno Oblast Governor Vladimir Kravtsov," stated Mikhail Myasnikovich.



A food park is envisaged as a number of large enterprises that make and process food products. They will be built with assistance of Indian investments. "It will allow creating the capacity for making more and exporting more. I think we will get close to creating the investment project this year," noted Mikhail Myasnikovich.



"This direction is very promising since over 1 billion people live in India," remarked the MP. In his words, in particular, India is interested in buying processed meat products and clarified butter.



While on a tour of Agrokombinat Skidelsky Mikhail Myasnikovich was made familiar with the operation of the feed mixture shop, the rapeseed processing shop, and the slaughterhouse.



While talking to the company's employees, the Chairman of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly talked about the fifth Belarusian People's Congress. He outlined the main directions of the country's social and economic development for the next five years. The areas that will get close attention include population employment, export, investments, youth policy, and housing policy, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.