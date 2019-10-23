Indian, Kazakhstani win $1m each at Dubai Duty Free raffle

DUBAI. KAZINFORM An Indian and a Kazakhstani won $1 million each at the Dubai Duty Free raffle on Tuesday.

Khussain Yeremeshev, a Kazakhstan national, won in series number 313 with ticket number 3614. Yeremeshev, the second Kazakhstan national to win in the promotion, was not reachable for comment, MENAFN - Khaleej Times report.

Kamalasanan Nadar Vasu, a 56-year-old Indian expat in Dubai held winning ticket number 3318 in Series 314. A Dubai resident for 30 years now, Vasu runs a steel fabrication business. A long-time participant to Dubai Duty Free's promotion for eight years now, Kamalasanan purchased the ticket when he travelled home to Kerala. Vasu and his friend shared the ticket cost.

Commenting on his win, Vasu said: «Thank God for this wonderful news! I have been living in Dubai for a long time and I had picked up a massive debt since my business went down in January 2018. I will be using this money to settle my debts and the rest will be saved for my business and my future. Thank you so much Dubai Duty Free!»

Meanwhile, Dubai Duty Free celebrated Diwali, the festival of lights, at Dubai International Airport on Tuesday with a special reception attended by Vipul, the Indian Consul General to Dubai.

To mark the festivities, a traditional Indian dance (Kathak) was performed by the dance group Ocean Kids to welcome the guests in Terminal 1 Concourse C, before Vipul was invited to join a cake cutting ceremony.