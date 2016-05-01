Indian teen shoots himself in head taking selfie with gun

DELHI. KAZINFORM - The 15-year-old is being handled in health facility at Pathankot in Punjab state and is predicted to live to tell the tale, stated the town's deputy police superintendent, Manoj Kumar.

The twist of fate came about on Friday night when the schoolboy used to be enjoying at house with the authorized revolver which is typically stored in a cloth wardrobe, Kumar informed AFP.

"The boy's father and circle of relatives stated that he used to be looking to take a selfie with his gun," he stated.

"We will be able to talk to the boy when he's declared medically have compatibility. We expect that a part of the blame clearly is going to the daddy for now not protecting his loaded gun underneath lock and key at their house."

A youngster used to be run over and killed in the southern Indian town of Chennai in February as he attempted to take a selfie in entrance of an oncoming teach.

In January police in the western town of Mumbai moved to crack down on bad selfies after a person drowned looking to save a woman who fell into the ocean whilst snapping one.

Police known 16 bad selfie spots in Mumbai and requested the native council to erect caution indicators and deploy lifeguards.

A person used to be critically injured in April via an elephant when he attempted to snap a selfie with the chained animal at a pageant in Kerala, consistent with the Hindustan Occasions on Sunday.