Indonesia can supply exotic animals and wood to Zhambyl region, Ambassador Foster Gult

TARAZ. KAZINFORM - Trade, tourism and investment can become areas of mutually beneficial economic cooperation between Zhambyl region and Indonesia, said Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Indonesia to Kazakhstan Mr. Foster Gult at a meeting with the leadership of the regional Chamber of Entrepreneurs.

"Close economic cooperation between Indonesia and Kazakhstan started in 2012 when heads of our states held the meeting. Then there has been launched the Roadmap aimed at strengthening economic collaboration. Later, the two states carried out the business forum "Indonesia - Kazakhstan" and signed the memoranda of understanding and cooperation in oil and gas, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, logistics and many other fields. The purpose of the sitting is to acquaint our guests with promising business projects of Zhambyl region. We are interested in mutually beneficial partnership and long-term cooperation on the principles of alternate support," said the director of the Regional Chamber of Entrepreneurs Karlygash Aralbekova. Mr. Foster Gult spoke about the economic potential of Indonesia. However, he noted that Zhambyl region and the state can cooperate in tourism and open a zoo which would receive rare exotic animals from Indonesia. Zhambyl region and Indonesia may start co-production of furniture as the region produces leather while Indonesia is rich in wood. During the meeting the Chamber of Entrepreneurs presented promising investment projects of Zhambyl region including the establishment of agro-tourist complex "Altyn Bulak", the construction of vegetable stores with capacity of 2.4 thousand tons, the special economic zone "Chemical Park Taraz". It is worth noting that the guests showed interest in two Kazakhstan's innovative projects implementing energy-saving technologies. One of the projects is an autonomous combined heating which can save energy up to 40% and construction of the plant for the production of calcium polysulfide and chemicals on the basis of waste oil recycling sulfur. Following the meeting, both parties agreed to exchange experience in the fields of trade, tourism and investment, to develop bilateral trade and economic cooperation, jointly organize business meetings, seminars and business trainings.