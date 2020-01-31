  • kz
    Indonesia designs its Wakanda, the 1st ecological, smart capital

    09:19, 31 January 2020
    JAKARTA. KAZINFORM A city integrated with the jungle of Borneo island, where only electric vehicles will be driven, fossil fuels will not be used and energy conservation will be a priority: this is how Indonesia is projecting its new capital.

    «We keep calling it the Wakanda of Indonesia — very green, but at the same time very futuristic,» said Ardzuna Sinaga, the co-founder of design studio Urban+ and winner of the design competition held by the government to shape the new capital, EFE-EPA reports.


