Indonesia exceeds 1 million COVID-19 cases

JAKARTA. KAZINFORM Indonesia, the country most affected by the novel coronavirus in Southeast Asia, exceeded 1 million COVID-19 infections Tuesday, including more than 28,400 deaths, as it continues its vaccination logistical challenges across its more than 6,000 inhabited islands.

Authorities announced 13,094 new infections throughout the country Tuesday, as well as travel restrictions to the tourist island of Bali and flights in and out of Java, the most populated island in the country, to try to control the increase in cases, EFE-EPA reports.