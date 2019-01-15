Indonesia finds voice recorder of Lion Air crash

JAKARTA. KAZINFORM The Indonesian Navy on Monday announced that its team found the cockpit voice recorder (CVR) of October's crashed Lion Air JT-610 aircraft, Anadolu Agency reported.

Agung Nugroho, spokesman for the Indonesian Navy Fleet Command (Koarmada) I Navy, said the CVR was moved with naval vessels KRI Spica 934 and KRI Leuser.

"It was found by Navy divers on Monday at 09.10 a.m. [0210GMT] beneath 8 meters [26 feet] of seabed mud," Nugroho told Anadolu Agency.

The National Transportation Safety Committee (NTSC) is currently preparing equipment to secure the CVR, he added.

According to Nugroho, the Indonesian military along with the NTSC launched a joint search effort to the second black box last Tuesday. The other black boxes -- the flight data recorder (FDR) -- were found first.

"Thank God it was found on the sixth day of the search," the spokesman added.

On Oct. 29, Lion Air flight JT 610 was traveling from Jakarta to Pangkal Pinang when it crashed into the Java Sea. All 189 people on board are presumed dead.