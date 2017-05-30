  • kz
    Indonesia intends to invest into Kazakhstan's pharmaceutical, mining sectors

    14:29, 30 May 2017
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Indonesian companies intend to invest into Kazakhstan's pharmaceutical and mining sectors, Kazinform correspondent has learned.

    Newly appointed Ambassador of Indonesia to Kazakhstan Rahmat Pramono revealed the plans of Indonesian companies to invest into Kazakhstan's pharmaceutical and mining sectors while presenting his credentials to President Nursultan Nazarbayev on Tuesday.

    The Indonesian diplomat added that cooperation between Astana and Jakarta develops dynamically.

    In conclusion, he expressed intention to develop and strengthen relations between Kazakhstan and Indonesia during his tenure.

    Industry Kazakhstan Foreign policy
