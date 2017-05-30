Indonesia President expected to attend OIC Summit on Science, Technology in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Indonesia Joko Widodo is expected to partake in the OIC Summit on Science and Technology in Astana this year.

Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev said the Indonesian leader is expected to participate in the summit while receiving credentials from foreign dignitaries posted in Astana.



"Our dialogue with Indonesia - our reliable partner in South Asia - is developing robustly. Astana and Jakarta have a huge potential in terms of trade and economic cooperation," President Nazarbayev said at the ceremony in the Akorda presidential residence.



Nursultan Nazarbayev added that the OIC Summit on Science and Technology is scheduled to be held in Astana this September.



"We expect that President of Indonesia Joko Widodo will participate. We've already discussed that during our meetings. We hope that the summit will promote the unity of Muslim Ummah and technological prosperity," the President stressed.