Indonesia ready to buy new submarines in Russia - defense minister

BANGKOK. KAZINFORM - Indonesia is considering Russia as a potential supplier of new submarines for its naval forces, Defense Minister Ryamizard Ryacudu said on Monday upon the end of his meeting with deputies of the national parliament.

The meeting was held behind closed doors.

The new purchases had been endorsed by the president, Ryacudu said, adding a remark that it was much better to buy five new submarines than ten second-hand ones.

He named Russia as an expected supplier of the submarines, saying the Russian subs could perform longer missions underwater and cruise at lower depths compared with the subs from other countries.

Ryacudu did not specify the type of the submarines the Indonesian Armed Forces had interest in or the possible date for signing of the contract.

Russian Minister of Industry and Energy, Denis Manturov, said during a visit to Jakarta in October 2014 that Indonesia was considering a purchase of diesel-powered submarines of the Varshavyanka class, Kazinform refers to TASS.