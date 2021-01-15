  • kz
    Indonesia resumes search for crashed plane's wreckage, victims

    12:12, 15 January 2021
    JAKARTA. KAZINFORM Rescue teams on Thursday resumed, amid adverse weather conditions, the search for one of the black boxes and the remains of the victims of the passenger aircraft that crashed in Indonesian waters on Saturday without any of the 62 people aboard surviving.

    Indonesia's search and rescue agency, Basarnas, which had to temporarily suspend the search on Wednesday due to bad weather, said in a statement that operations are being hampered by rain and winds exceeding 37 kilometers per hour (23 miles per hour), EFE-EPA reports.


    World News
