JAKARTA. KAZINFORM The Sinabung volcano, one of Indonesia’s most active, emitted a huge column of ash and smoke Tuesday that reached 5,000 meters in height, the country’s volcanology agency reported.

Authorities established a security perimeter of up to 5 kilometers as a precautionary measure due to the danger of an eruption in northern Sumatra, one of the archipelago’s largest islands, EFE-EPA reports.