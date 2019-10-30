Indonesia to join Islamic Organization for Food Security

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On October 29, 2019 Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Indonesia Mr.Daniyar Sarekenov met with Dr. Ir. Agung Hendriadi, Director General of the Agency for Food Security of the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Indonesia, Kazinform learnt from the MFA press service.

During the conversation the parties discussed the outcomes of the 2nd Session of the General Assembly of the Islamic Organization for Food Security (IOFS) on the theme «Improving Islamic Cooperation through Food Security» (August 27-29, 2019, Jeddah).

The Ambassador informed the Director General about the main goals and functions of the IOFS, aimed at consolidating the OIC member states' capabilities in the field of food security, and expressed hope that Indonesia would join the Organization as soon as possible.

The Director General highly appreciated the work carried out by Kazakhstan to establish the Organization and noted that Indonesia, which occupies the 4th place in the world in terms of population, attaches great importance to ensuring food security. He said that at present time the Indonesian side has started preparations for joining the IOFS, and also expressed interest in Indonesia's participation in the Kazakhstan’s initiative to create the IOFS Grain Fund.

In addition, the parties discussed the prospects for bilateral cooperation in the field of agriculture, including the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the relevant ministries, the creation of a working group on cooperation in the agricultural sector within the framework of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between the two countries.

The initiative to establish the IOFS within the framework of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation belongs to the First President of Kazakhstan - the Leader of the Nation, Mr.Nursultan Nazarbayev. The Organization was created in 2016. IOFS headquartered in the capital of Kazakhstan – city of Nur-Sultan has 34 member states from Islamic world.