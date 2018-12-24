Indonesia tsunami death toll reaches 281 with 57 still missing

JAKARTA. KAZINFORM The death toll from a tsunami that struck coastal areas around Indonesia's Sunda Strait has reached 281 with 57 others still unaccounted for, the country's disaster agency said Monday, as rescuers continue their search for the missing, Kyodo reported.

National Disaster Mitigation Agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said at least 1,016 others have been injured in the regencies of Pandeglang and Serang in Banten Province, on the western tip of the island of Java, and in Lampung Selatan Regency in Lampung Province, on the southern tip of the island of Sumatra.

"Casualty numbers may keep increasing," Sutopo said, adding the Saturday night tsunami thought to have been generated by an undersea landslide caused by the erupting Anak Krakatau volcano, has displaced 11,687 people and damaged 611 houses, 69 hotels and villas, 60 food stalls and restaurants, and 420 boats.