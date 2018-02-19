Indonesia volcano erupts, producing columns of ash

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Mount Sinabung volcano in Sumatra Island of Indonesia erupted on Monday, spewing columns of ash as high as about five km and sliding hot ash down its slope, Xinhua reports.

Head of National Volcanology Agency Kasbani said the hot ash slides 4.9 km to the southeast of the crater and 3.5 km to the east.

"This is the highest eruption for this year," he told Xinhua via telephone.

However, the agency head said the ash of Mount Sinabung volcano, which is located in Karo district, does not disturb air flights in the province.

"The ash does not head to Medan city and compounds of the airport," said Kasbani, referring to Kualanamu international main airport in the province of North Sumatra.

The agency does not recommend new evacuation or extension to no-go zone, he added.

Mount Sinabung volcano had been quiet for four centuries before erupting in 2010. The volcano had erupted in 2014 and 2016 respectively.