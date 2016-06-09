Industrial and civil production of Kazakhstan registers 6% GDP growth in 2016

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The industrial and civil production of Kazakhstan registers a 6% GDP growth in the first quarter of the year, Deputy Minister of National Economy Roman Sklyar informed at the roundtable on the issues of construction of rental housing and strengthening of housing infrastructure in the Majilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan.

"Despite the difficult economic situation and the dropping of many indicators in many sectors of the economy, the construction sphere steadily moves forward and increases the volume of the commissioned housing. Thanks to stimulation of the civil and industrial construction markets, the sector already registered a 6% growth GDP growth in the first quarter of the year," R. Sklyar informed.

He also added that as a result of 2015, 8.9 million sq meters of housing was commissioned, which was 119% against the figures of 2014.