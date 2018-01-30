Industrial development to rise near Astana

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM The authorities intend to build an industrial zone in Arshaly district of Akmola region, Kazinform correspondent cites the Regional Communications Service.

Head of Arshaly district Azamat Taizhanov told a briefing about a new project that will engage foreign investors.

According to him, the industrial zone is expected to be constructed in Arshaly district, which is part of the Astana metropolitan area. There will be warehouse complexes of various classes, vegetable storehouses, and construction cluster. In addition to the Astana metropolitan area, the warehouse complexes will also satisfy the requirements of neighboring regions.

The project will provide the metropolitan area with new permanent jobs, increase the government's revenue through tax proceeds, and improve the district's socioeconomic climate.

Besides, Taizhanov said that the authorities are making preparations for the construction of new social facilities. In particular, two secondary schools for 300 students, each will be constructed in Zhibek Zholy and Zhaltyrkol villages.