    Industrial Production Index in Jan-Mar 2017 equals to 105.8pct

    12:14, 12 April 2017
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Production of crude oil, metallic ores and coal has increased in January-March 2017 compared with the same period in 2016, the press-service of Kazakh National Economy Ministry reports.

    Manufacture of refined petroleum products, pharmaceutical and metallurgical commodities has grown. The ramp-up of industrial products output was observable in 13 regions of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    However, the production of tobacco and chemical industry goods has declined.  

     

    Tags:
    Economy Kazakhstan Ministry of National Economy
