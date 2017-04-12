Industrial Production Index in Jan-Mar 2017 equals to 105.8pct
12:14, 12 April 2017
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Production of crude oil, metallic ores and coal has increased in January-March 2017 compared with the same period in 2016, the press-service of Kazakh National Economy Ministry reports.
Manufacture of refined petroleum products, pharmaceutical and metallurgical commodities has grown. The ramp-up of industrial products output was observable in 13 regions of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
However, the production of tobacco and chemical industry goods has declined.